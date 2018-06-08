UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 8

June 8 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower at 7,680 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * LLOYDS BANKING: Lloyds Banking Group will sell its remaining 97.7 million shares in Standard Life Aberdeen, representing 3.3 percent of the shares of the asset manager, Bank of America Merrill Lynch which is running the deal said on Thursday. * MARKS & SPENCER: Marks & Spencer's directors will not receive a bonus this year after the clothing and food retailer reported a second straight fall in annual profit, it said on Thursday. * WHITBREAD: Britain's Whitbread is open to selling its Costa coffee chain or Premier Inn hotels and abandoning its original plan to spin-off the coffee business, according to a new executive pay scheme circulated to shareholders. * BP PLC: Oil producer BP PLC complained to Canada's National Energy Board (NEB) regulator about Enbridge Inc's implementation and then abrupt reversal of new rules for shipping crude on its Mainline pipeline system, NEB documents showed on Thursday. * BRITAIN-EU: British Prime Minister Theresa May urged lawmakers to back the legislation that will end Britain's membership in the European Union, ahead of a series of crunch parliamentary votes that could see a rebellion by those who want closer EU ties. * G7-SUMMIT/BRITAIN-JOHNSON: British Prime Minister Theresa May will propose to world leaders that they should create an international rapid response unit to counter Russian cyber attacks and assassinations, her foreign minister Boris Johnson was quoted as saying. * BRITAIN-TSB/CEO: Britain's influential Treasury Select Committee of lawmakers said on Thursday it had lost confidence in the chief executive of TSB following an IT outage that left thousands of customers unable to access their accounts. * BOE-INSURANCE/REGULATIONS: Britain's financial regulators should have a formal objective to keep London's banking and insurance sectors globally competitive after Brexit, a senior lawmaker said on Thursday. * BRITAIN-EU/PROPOSAL: The British government stuck to its proposal to offer the European Union a "backstop" plan that is time-limited but said it expected a future deal to be in place by the end of December 2021, a document said on Thursday. * OIL: Oil prices were stable on Friday, supported by Venezuela's struggles to meet its supply obligations and by ongoing output cuts led by producer cartel OPEC, although surging U.S. crude output was looming over markets. * METALS: London copper retreated on Friday after a six-day rally that pushed the metal to its strongest in 4-1/2 years in the previous session, amid worries over potential supply disruptions at the world's biggest copper mine where wage talks are underway. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.1 percent on Thursday, following a delayed open as stocks trading ex-dividend outweighed a rise among banks and big oil, while a stronger pound added pressure. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Volex PLC Full Year 2018 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)