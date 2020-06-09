London Market Report
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 9

    June 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 points
higher at 6,478 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * BARCLAYS: British businesswoman Amanda Staveley's private equity firm told
London's High Court on Monday it had received a "substantially worse" deal than
Qatar when its syndicate invested billions of pounds in Barclays during
the financial crisis in 2008.
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell PLC said it will restart drilling and
begin redeploying some non-essential personnel on some of its offshore assets in
the Gulf of Mexico on Monday and Tuesday as conditions improve following
tropical storm Cristobal.
    * ASTRAZENECA: A merger between AstraZeneca and Gilead Sciences Inc
 is unlikely due to significant political hurdles, Wall Street analysts
said on Monday after a Bloomberg report that the British drugmaker last month
had contacted its U.S. rival about a deal.
    * OIL: Oil prices climbed as the easing of coronavirus lockdown measures
across the globe lifted trader hopes for a swift recovery in demand, though
gains were capped by the spectre of persistent oversupply in the market.

    * GOLD: Gold prices rose as the U.S. dollar hovered near a three-month low
and amid fears of a deep economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis, while
investors focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for clues on policy
measures.
    * The UK blue-chip index closed 0.2% lower on Monday, after a series
of strong sessions as heavyweight AstraZeneca slipped on a report that it had
approached Gilead Sciences for a merger, while broader concerns over corporate
debt also weighed.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:       
 RWS Holdings Plc                         HY earnings release
 CML Microsystems Plc                     FY earnings release
 Oxford Instruments Plc                   FY earnings release
 Big Yellow Group Plc                     FY earnings release
 British American Tobacco Plc             Q1 pre-close trading update
 Bellway Plc                              Trading statement release
 Aveva Group Plc                          FY earnings release
 
    
