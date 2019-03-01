UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 1

March 1 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 is seen opening 32 points higher at 7,107 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * TBC BANK: Georgia's biggest retail bank TBC Bank Group Plc said on Thursday its corporate subsidiary TBC Bank JSC had received $34 million loan from the European Investment Bank. * LLOYDS: Lawmakers have criticised a move by Britain's Lloyds Banking Group to impose more expensive and complex overdraft fees on customers only months before a regulatory clampdown. * PREMIER OIL: Britain's Premier Oil has teamed up with U.S. private equity fund Apollo Global Management to bid for oil and gas fields owned by Chevron in the British North Sea, according to industry sources. * BARCLAYS: John Varley, former CEO of Barclays, told investigators in 2014 he had had to delegate responsibility during the British bank's efforts to raise more than 11 billion pounds ($15 billion) at the height of the credit crisis. * GOLD: Gold prices hit a two-week low on Friday as upbeat U.S. economic data boosted the dollar, while mounting concerns over a slowdown in global growth offered support to the safe-haven metal. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Friday as markets tightened amid output cuts by producer club OPEC, but surging U.S. supply and a global economic slowdown prevented crude from climbing further. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.46 percent down at 7074.73 on Thursday as results hurt packaging firm Mondi, miners fell on weak Chinese factory data and Rolls-Royce slipped after dropping out of the race to supply engines for Boeing's mid-market aircraft. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: William Hill Full year result Robert Walters Full year result London Stock Exchange Full year result MPAC Group Full year result New Star Investment Trust Half year result Jupiter Fund Management Full year result IMI Plc Full year result Man Group Plc Full year result Maistro Plc Full year result WPP Plc Full year result Coats Group Plc Full year result Rightmove Plc Full year result TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)