UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 1

March 1 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42 points lower at 7,190 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * COMCAST/SKY: U.S. cable operator Comcast has informally notified the European Commission of its intention to bid for Britain's pay-TV group Sky , triggering the regulatory process for the $31 billion deal. * TESCO/BOOKER: Tesco's 4 billion pound ($5.5 billion) takeover of Booker was overwhelmingly backed by shareholders of both companies on Wednesday, clearing the final hurdles to the creation of a new powerhouse in Britain's 200 billion pounds-a-year food market. * MELROSE/GKN: Investor adviser PIRC has told shareholders in Melrose Industries to oppose its 7 billion pound ($10 billion) bid for engineering group GKN, putting it at odds with two other proxy voting firms. * BREXIT/BRITISH CARMAKERS: Britain must maintain free trade and European Union regulatory alignment for the automotive industry as Brexit offers no upside for the sector, a committee of lawmakers said. * UK AUTOS: Just over 60 percent of recent or prospective car buyers have had their decision-making influenced by Britain's exit from the European Union, including some delaying a purchase, according to a survey by Auto Trader . * EX-DIVS: Barclays, Berkeley Group, easyJet, Rio Tinto and RSA Insurance Group will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 8.48 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.7 percent at 7,231.91 points on Wednesday, dragged down by mining companies after weak factory data from China, while comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reignited expectations of more interest rate hikes in the United States. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: EVRAZ plc Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Rentokil Initial PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Schroders PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release National Express Group PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Cobham PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Howden Joinery Group PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Synthomer PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release RPS Group PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Bovis Homes Group PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Indigovision Group PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Redde PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Nichols PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Merlin Entertainments PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release WPP PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Hunting PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release BBA Aviation PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release International Personal Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Finance PLC Vesuvius PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru)