London Market Report
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 10

    March 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 138
points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    * WALL STREET: Wall Street suffered its biggest one-day loss since the 2008
financial crisis on Monday and recession worries loomed large as tumbling oil
prices and ongoing coronavirus fears prompted investor panic on the anniversary
of the U.S. stock market's longest-ever bull run.
    * KKR: Private equity firm KKR & Co Inc said late on Monday an
employee in its London office had tested positive for coronavirus, and that it
would temporarily close both its London offices to have them sanitized.

    * BHP GROUP: BHP Group, is in good shape to take action
should supply chain disruption caused by the global coronavirus epidemic trigger
acquisition opportunities, the global miner's Chairman Ken MacKenzie said on
Tuesday.
    * NMC HEALTH: GKSD Investment Holding on Monday pulled out of preliminary
stages of considering an offer for NMC Health, days after the UAE-based
hospital operator was relegated from London's bluechip index.

    * PLAYTECH: Gambling software maker Playtech said on Monday its
Snaitech betting units in Italy will remain closed until April 3, as per the
government's decree on all betting shops, arcades and bingo halls to halt the
coronavirus spread.
    * OIL: Oil prices bounced back 7% on Tuesday from the biggest one-day rout
in nearly 30 years, as investors eyed the possibility of economic stimulus
despite a price war between top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia.
    * GOLD: Gold prices fell 1% on Tuesday, retreating from the last session's
jump above the key $1,700 level, as hopes for global stimulus measures to
cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak lifted riskier assets
and the dollar.
    * London's FTSE 100 plunged to an almost four-year low on Monday as
a crash in oil prices driven by a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia
stoked global recession fears, with investors alarmed about the economic fallout
of the coronavirus outbreak.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Forterra PLC                 Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Simplybiz                    Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Group PLC                    
 Team17 Group                 Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 PLC                          
 Close                        Half Year 2020 Earnings Release
 Brothers                     
 Group PLC                    
 Ultra                        Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Electronics                  
 Holdings PLC                 
 French                       Full Year 2020 Earnings Release
 Connection                   
 Group PLC                    
 John Menzies                 Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 PLC                          
 Witan                        Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Investment                   
 Trust PLC                    
 H & T Group                  Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 PLC                          
 LSL Property                 Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Services PLC                 
 TP ICAP PLC                  Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Informa PLC                  Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 DFS                          Half Year 2020 Earnings Release
 Furniture                    
 PLC                          
 Arix                         Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Bioscience                   
 PLC                          
 Cairn Energy                 Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 PLC                          
 Gresham                      Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Technologies                 
 PLC                          
 John Wood                    Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Group PLC                    
 Countrywide                  Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 PLC                          
 Standard                     Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Life                         
 Aberdeen PLC                 
 
    
