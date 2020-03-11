London Market Report
March 11, 2020 / 6:37 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 11

3 Min Read

    March 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 39
points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    * LOOKERS: British car dealership Lookers said on Tuesday it had
identified potentially fraudulent transactions in one of its operating divisions
and postponed its annual results until the second half of April.
    * BARCLAYS: Barclays Plc has told employees that a member of its
trading staff in its Manhattan office has tested positive for the coronavirus,
the company said on Tuesday.
    * FINANCIAL FIRMS: Banks and other large financial companies in major cities
across the world ramped up their emergency measures to combat the spread of the
coronavirus on Tuesday, with Barclays Plc and BlackRock Inc
confirming one case in their New York offices.
    * OIL: Oil prices climbed for a second day on Wednesday as hopes U.S.
producers would cut output lent support, but gains were capped by growing doubts
about Washington's stimulus package to fight the coronavirus, which continues to
spread globally.
    * GOLD: Gold prices rose on Wednesday after a steep fall in the previous
session, as doubts about a stimulus package proposed by U.S. President Donald
Trump to soften the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic weighed on risk
sentiment.
    * The UK blue-chip index closed down 0.1% on Tuesday as optimism
around stimulus measures by major central banks was overshadowed by heightened
coronavirus fears in Sweden.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Spirax-Sarc                 Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 o                           
 Engineering                 
 Pharos                      Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Energy                      
 Quilter                     Full Year Results
 Kin and                     Half Year 2020 PLC Earnings Release
 Carta                       
 Advanced                    Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Medical                     
 Solutions                   
 Group                       
 Lookers                     Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 IP Group                    Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Dignity                     Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 G4S                         Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Balfour                     Full Year Earnings Release
 Beatty                      
 FirstGroup                  Winter Trading Statement Release
 Prudential                  Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 
    
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below