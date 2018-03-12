FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 12, 2018 / 5:19 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 12

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    March 12 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8
points higher at 7,233 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * GKN-MELROSE: GKN has struck a $6.1 billion deal to merge its
automotive business with U.S. company Dana Incorporated in a move by the
British engineer to fend off a hostile takeover by turnaround specialist Melrose
Industries.
    * RECKITT BENCKISER: Reckitt Benckiser has no regrets about its $17
billion acquisition of Mead Johnson last year, its chief executive said, even
though there are concerns it may now be too stretched to buy Pfizer's PFE.N
coveted consumer health business.
    * SAUDI ARAMCO IPO: British officials have been informed by their Saudi
counterparts that oil giant Saudi Aramco's IPO-ARMO.SE initial public offering
is likely to be delayed until 2019, the Financial Times reported.
    * GOLD: Gold prices were steady on Monday as the U.S. dollar inched lower,
with the latest U.S. jobs report easing fears of inflation and faster U.S. rate
hikes.
    * OIL: Oil markets edged up on Monday on the back of a drop in the number of
U.S. rigs drilling for more production and as the U.S. economy continued to
create jobs, which industry hopes will drive higher fuel demand.
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.3 percent higher at
7,224.51 points on Friday, joining in a broader equity rally following
supportive U.S. jobs data which calmed investor nerves over tighter monetary
policy.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Polymetal International               Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Diurnal Group PLC                     Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)
