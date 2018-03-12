UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 12

March 12 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 points higher at 7,233 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * GKN-MELROSE: GKN has struck a $6.1 billion deal to merge its automotive business with U.S. company Dana Incorporated in a move by the British engineer to fend off a hostile takeover by turnaround specialist Melrose Industries. * RECKITT BENCKISER: Reckitt Benckiser has no regrets about its $17 billion acquisition of Mead Johnson last year, its chief executive said, even though there are concerns it may now be too stretched to buy Pfizer's PFE.N coveted consumer health business. * SAUDI ARAMCO IPO: British officials have been informed by their Saudi counterparts that oil giant Saudi Aramco's IPO-ARMO.SE initial public offering is likely to be delayed until 2019, the Financial Times reported. * GOLD: Gold prices were steady on Monday as the U.S. dollar inched lower, with the latest U.S. jobs report easing fears of inflation and faster U.S. rate hikes. * OIL: Oil markets edged up on Monday on the back of a drop in the number of U.S. rigs drilling for more production and as the U.S. economy continued to create jobs, which industry hopes will drive higher fuel demand. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.3 percent higher at 7,224.51 points on Friday, joining in a broader equity rally following supportive U.S. jobs data which calmed investor nerves over tighter monetary policy. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Polymetal International Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Diurnal Group PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Siju Varghese)