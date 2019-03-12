UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 12

March 12 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 is seen opening 1 point higher at 7,131 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * INTERSERVE: Troubled British outsourcer Interserve has been in talks with lenders and its top investor Coltrane Asset Management, seeking to win Coltrane's support for a restructuring plan ahead of a deciding shareholder vote on Friday. * LAND COMPANY: British Land Company Plc said on Monday John Gildersleeve would retire as chairman at the real estate firm's annual general meeting this year, after six years in the role. * BP: Energy group BP is set to sell a new very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) ahead of a ban on more polluting fuels for the shipping industry coming into force next year, it said on Monday. * GOLD: Gold rose on Tuesday as the dollar weakened after the European Commission agreed to amendments to the UK's Brexit deal, although gains were limited as the agreement also buoyed sentiment for riskier assets. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Tuesday, lifted by healthy demand and output cuts led by producer group OPEC. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.37 percent up at 7130.62 on Monday with financial stocks shrugging off fears of a potentially disruptive no-deal divorce while mining companies found their support from higher zinc prices. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Non-Standard Finance Full year results Quilter Full year results Close brothers Full year result French Connection Full year result Domino's Pizza Full year result Computacenter Full year result Cairn Energy Full year result Gresham Technologies Full year result Pendragon Plc Full year result Petards Group Full year result Goals Soccer Centres Full year result Zotefoams Plc Full year result TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)