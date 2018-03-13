FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 13, 2018 / 5:11 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 13

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    March 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13
points lower at 7,202 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * ANGLO AMERICAN: Global diversified mining company Anglo American Plc
 halted iron ore production at its mine in Brazil's Minas Gerais state
after a mineral duct used to transport the product to an export terminal broke
down, the company said in a statement on Monday.
    * BRITAIN BUDGET: Britain's finance minister is expected to announce on
Tuesday a modest improvement in the country's slow economic growth outlook in
the run-up to Brexit, raising the prospect that he might relax his grip on
public spending later this year.
    * GOLD: Gold prices crept lower on Tuesday on a firmer dollar as investors
waited for U.S. consumer price data due later in the day to gauge the outlook
for inflation and the Federal Reserve's rate hike stance.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous
session, as the inexorable rise in U.S. crude output weighed on
markets.
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.1 percent lower at
7,214.76 points on Monday, due to weak energy stocks and dollar earners, with
GKN also falling after it rejected a final offer from Melrose
.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Antofagasta PLC                       Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Computacenter PLC                     Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Cairn Energy PLC                      Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 FeverTree Drinks                      Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Close Brothers                        Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Non-Standard Finance                  Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Stadium Group PLC                     Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 French Connection Group               Full Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Zotefoams PLC                         Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Gresham Technologies                  Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 TP ICAP PLC                           Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
   
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.