UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 13

March 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower at 7,202 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * ANGLO AMERICAN: Global diversified mining company Anglo American Plc halted iron ore production at its mine in Brazil's Minas Gerais state after a mineral duct used to transport the product to an export terminal broke down, the company said in a statement on Monday. * BRITAIN BUDGET: Britain's finance minister is expected to announce on Tuesday a modest improvement in the country's slow economic growth outlook in the run-up to Brexit, raising the prospect that he might relax his grip on public spending later this year. * GOLD: Gold prices crept lower on Tuesday on a firmer dollar as investors waited for U.S. consumer price data due later in the day to gauge the outlook for inflation and the Federal Reserve's rate hike stance. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session, as the inexorable rise in U.S. crude output weighed on markets. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.1 percent lower at 7,214.76 points on Monday, due to weak energy stocks and dollar earners, with GKN also falling after it rejected a final offer from Melrose . * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Antofagasta PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Computacenter PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Cairn Energy PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release FeverTree Drinks Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Close Brothers Half Year 2017 Earnings Release Non-Standard Finance Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Stadium Group PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release French Connection Group Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Zotefoams PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Gresham Technologies Full Year 2017 Earnings Release TP ICAP PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release (Reporting by Siju Varghese)