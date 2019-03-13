UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 13

March 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 is seen opening 18 points lower at 7,133 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * CAPITA: British outsourcing firm Capita said on Tuesday that Australia's Corporate Travel Management CTD.AX had made an unsolicited bid for its travel business. * SMITH & NEPHEW: Smith & Nephew Plc said on Tuesday it would buy U.S.-based regenerative medicine maker Osiris Therapeutics OSIR.O for $660 million, as the British medical products maker looks to bulk up in an area that is quickly growing. * GOLD: Gold rose to its highest level in nearly two weeks on Wednesday, after regaining the key $1,300 level in prior session, buoyed by safe haven demand from Brexit chaos and a fall in dollar after a softer U.S. data. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Wednesday, pushed up by ongoing supply cuts from producer cartel OPEC and U.S. sanctions against Iran and Venezuela. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.29 percent up at 7151.15 on Thursday after a fall in the pound triggered by the government's lawyer saying last-minute assurances won by Prime Minister Theresa May for her Brexit deal left the risk over the so-called Irish backstop "unchanged". * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Provident Financial Full year result Lookers Full year result Balfour Beatty Full year result Hikma Pharma Full year result Dignity Plc Full year result Gem Diamonds Full year result Prudential Plc Full year result Standard Life Aberdeen Full year result WM Morrison Full year result TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Adil Bhat)