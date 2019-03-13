Consumer Goods and Retail
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 13

    March 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 is seen opening 18 points
lower at 7,133 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.   
    *  CAPITA: British outsourcing firm Capita said on Tuesday that
Australia's Corporate Travel Management CTD.AX had made an unsolicited bid for
its travel business.
    * SMITH & NEPHEW: Smith & Nephew Plc said on Tuesday it would buy
U.S.-based regenerative medicine maker Osiris Therapeutics OSIR.O for $660
million, as the British medical products maker looks to bulk up in an area that
is quickly growing.
    * GOLD: Gold rose to its highest level in nearly two weeks on Wednesday,
after regaining the key $1,300 level in prior session, buoyed by safe haven
demand from Brexit chaos and a fall in dollar after a softer U.S.
data.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Wednesday, pushed up by ongoing supply cuts from
producer cartel OPEC and U.S. sanctions against Iran and Venezuela.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.29 percent up at 7151.15 on Thursday after
a fall in the pound triggered by the government's lawyer saying last-minute
assurances won by Prime Minister Theresa May for her Brexit deal left the risk
over the so-called Irish backstop "unchanged".
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Provident Financial               Full year result
 Lookers                           Full year result
 Balfour Beatty                    Full year result
 Hikma Pharma                      Full year result
 Dignity Plc                       Full year result
 Gem Diamonds                      Full year result
 Prudential Plc                    Full year result
 Standard Life Aberdeen            Full year result
 WM Morrison                       Full year result
     
