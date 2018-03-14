FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2018 / 5:18 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 14

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    March 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 27
points lower at 7,112 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * BP: Oil major BP Plc expects more than 90 percent of the world's
shipping fleet will comply with new regulations slashing sulfur levels ships are
allowed to burn starting 2020, a company executive said on Tuesday.
    * SPORTECH: UK-based pool betting operator Sportech will announce a
profit alert on Wednesday caused by unspecified accounting issues, the Sky News
reported on Tuesday.
    * ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American on Tuesday announced new goals to
cut greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent, improve energy efficiency by 30
percent and cut freshwater withdrawal by 50 percent in arid regions, all by
2030.
    * BRITAIN BANKS: Britain's public body for handling complaints about banks
must show it has dealt with customers properly or review their cases, a senior
British lawmaker said on Tuesday.
    * GOLD: Gold prices rose on Wednesday to a one-week high on a weaker dollar
following U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's sudden dismissal, which
invigorated concerns of protectionist policies hampering global risk
appetite.
    * OIL: Oil prices were stable on Wednesday after posting two days of
declines at the start of the week.
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index ended down 1.1 percent at 7,138.78
points, as it succumbed to gains in the pound on Tuesday after U.S. President
Donald Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, while disappointing
earnings updates weighed on mid caps.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Prudential PLC                           Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Empresaria Group PLC                     Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 WM Morrison Supermarkets                 Full Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Marshalls PLC                            Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Dignity PLC                              Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC                Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Balfour Beatty PLC                       Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
      
 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)
