UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 14

March 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 27 points lower at 7,112 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BP: Oil major BP Plc expects more than 90 percent of the world's shipping fleet will comply with new regulations slashing sulfur levels ships are allowed to burn starting 2020, a company executive said on Tuesday. * SPORTECH: UK-based pool betting operator Sportech will announce a profit alert on Wednesday caused by unspecified accounting issues, the Sky News reported on Tuesday. * ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American on Tuesday announced new goals to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent, improve energy efficiency by 30 percent and cut freshwater withdrawal by 50 percent in arid regions, all by 2030. * BRITAIN BANKS: Britain's public body for handling complaints about banks must show it has dealt with customers properly or review their cases, a senior British lawmaker said on Tuesday. * GOLD: Gold prices rose on Wednesday to a one-week high on a weaker dollar following U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's sudden dismissal, which invigorated concerns of protectionist policies hampering global risk appetite. * OIL: Oil prices were stable on Wednesday after posting two days of declines at the start of the week. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index ended down 1.1 percent at 7,138.78 points, as it succumbed to gains in the pound on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, while disappointing earnings updates weighed on mid caps. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Prudential PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Empresaria Group PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release WM Morrison Supermarkets Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Marshalls PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Dignity PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Balfour Beatty PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Siju Varghese)