FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 15, 2018 / 5:29 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 15

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    March 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2
points higher at 7,135 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell is close to bagging a deal to supply
Hong Kong with liquefied natural gas (LNG), beating out major competitors for
the right to be the first company to supply LNG to the area.
    * GLENCORE: Glencore Plc, the world's biggest producer of cobalt,
has agreed to sell around a third of its cobalt production over the next three
years to Chinese battery recycler GEM Co Ltd, according to a filing
by GEM on Wednesday.
    * BHP: BHP's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest,
said on Wednesday that it has invited its powerful workers' union to start early
talks on a new collective labor contract.
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged higher early Thursday and hovered near one-week
highs hit in the previous session, as concerns over trade tensions weighed on
share markets.
    * OIL: Oil prices held steady on Thursday, supported by healthy global
demand but capped by the relentless rise in U.S. production that is undermining
efforts led by producer cartel OPEC to cut supplies and prop up
markets.
    * EX-DIVS: Anglo American and Hammerson will trade without
entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.37 points
off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.09 percent at
7,132.69 points on Wednesday, as shares gave up early gains and finished in
negative territory as points gained by Prudential and mining stocks were
overturned by simmering fears of a global trade war that pushed Wall Street into
the red.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Phoenix Group                          Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 OneSavings Bank                        Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Amryt Pharma PLC                       Q4 2017 Trading Statement Release
 Spirax-Sarco Engineering               Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 PV Crystalox Solar                     Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Old Mutual PLC                         Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Kier Group PLC                         Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Just Group PLC                         Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Savills Plc                            Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Cineworld Group plc                    Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
   
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.