UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 16

March 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 7 points lower at 7,133 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * SHELL: Amnesty International on Friday accused international oil majors Shell and Eni of negligence when addressing spills in Nigeria. Royal Dutch Shell Plc is selling its upstream assets in New Zealand to Austria's OMV AG OMVV.VI for $578 million, the companies said on Thursday. * BP: BP is seeking buyers for its stake in a 50-year-old oil and gas business in Egypt as it focuses on newer deepwater gas fields off the country's Mediterranean coast, banking sources said. * NEX GROUP: Britain's NEX Group Plc said it had received a preliminary takeover approach from U.S.-based exchange operator CME Group , in a move to create a cross-border trading powerhouse. * CMC MARKETS Online trading platform CMC Markets Plc said on Thursday it had launched contracts for differences (CFDs) and spreadbetting offerings for cryptocurrencies following significant interest from its users. * GOLD: Gold prices held firm on Friday as tensions between the United Kingdom and Russia and renewed U.S. political concerns offset worries about a possible U.S. rate hike next week. * OIL: Oil prices were set to fall this week, with both benchmarks dropping slightly on Friday, on concerns among investors about rising supply from the U.S. and other nations threatening to undermine efforts by OPEC and other producers to tighten the market. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.1 percent at 7,139.76 points on Thursday, after a three-day losing streak as Britain's third-biggest company, Unilever, fell after announcing it would make Rotterdam its sole legal home a year before Brexit. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Berkeley Group Holdings Trading Statement Release J D Wetherspoon PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Investec PLC Pre-Close Briefing Mitie Group PLC Full Year 2018 Trading Statement Release