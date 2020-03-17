UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 17

March 17 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 75 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * ECONOMY: Britain's economy looks on track to grow by the smallest amount since the financial crisis this year as the coronavirus outbreak threatens to drag major economies into recession, the British Chambers of Commerce said. * EU ANTITRUST: European Union regulators have asked companies seeking to complete their desired mergers to delay submitting antitrust filings due to the coronavirus outbreak. * CORONAVIRUS: Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday shut down social life in Britain and ordered the most vulnerable to isolate for 12 weeks, ramping up the battle against a coronavirus outbreak just as it accelerates towards it peak. * CORONAVIRUS: British finance minister Rishi Sunak is expected to outline further support for businesses at a press conference with Prime Minister Johnson scheduled for Tuesday, a UK treasury source said on Monday. * CORONAVIRUS: Britain has asked manufacturers including Ford, Honda and Rolls Royce to help make health equipment including ventilators to cope with the coronavirus outbreak and will look at using hotels as hospitals. * BOE: The Bank of England said it will offer 12-week U.S. dollar funds starting on Wednesday, part of a move by six of the world's major central banks to ease strains in global markets and maintain liquidity through the coronavirus crisis. * COPPER: London copper prices edged up from a 40-month low hit in the previous session, as investors expected that the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy measures could boost long-term demand for metals. * GOLD: Gold prices fell nearly 1.5%, extending losses from the previous session's meltdown, as investors continued to sell assets to keep their money in cash because of heightened concerns over the economic toll of the coronavirus outbreak. * OIL: Oil rose more than $1 as bargain hunters emerged after recent sharp falls due to the coronavirus pandemic and the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, but fears of a recession still dragged on the market. * UK shares plunged on Monday as airlines announced flight cuts and stepped up calls for emergency aid to get through the coronavirus outbreak. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Gamma Communications FY 2019 Earnings Release TI Fluid Systems FY 2019 Earnings Release Harworth Group FY 2019 Earnings Release Polypipe Group FY 2019 Earnings Release Antofagasta FY 2019 Earnings Release Ferguson HY 2020 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)