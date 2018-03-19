UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 19

March 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 16 points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto has asked Swiss investment bank UBS to explore a possible public listing of its Pacific Aluminium smelting business on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX), two industry sources said on Friday. * GLENCORE: Angolan state oil company Sonangol awarded its rare refined products buy tender to Glencore and Total, Sonangol said on Friday, cutting out long-time supplier Trafigura. * BRITIAN ECONOMY: Britons' incomes are rising at near their fastest rate since the depths of the financial crisis in 2009, increasing the chance the Bank of England will soon raise interest rates again, a survey of households showed on Monday. * GOLD: Gold prices extended losses into a fourth session on Monday, with the dollar remaining supported as investors expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates this week. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Monday as increased drilling in the United States pointed to more output, raising concerns about a return of oversupply. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent higher at 7,164.14 on Friday, but the FTSE 100 registered a weekly decline in spite of a boost from energy and financials stocks. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)