March 19, 2018 / 5:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    March 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100         index is seen opening down
16 points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
     * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto has asked Swiss investment bank UBS to explore a
possible public listing of its Pacific Aluminium smelting business on the
Australian Stock Exchange (ASX), two industry sources said on Friday.
            
    * GLENCORE: Angolan state oil company Sonangol awarded its rare refined
products buy tender to Glencore and Total, Sonangol said on Friday, cutting out
long-time supplier Trafigura.             
    * BRITIAN ECONOMY: Britons' incomes are rising at near their fastest rate
since the depths of the financial crisis in 2009, increasing the chance the Bank
of England will soon raise interest rates again, a survey of households showed
on Monday.            
    * GOLD: Gold prices extended losses into a fourth session on Monday, with
the dollar remaining supported as investors expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to
raise interest rates this week.             
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Monday as increased drilling in the United States
pointed to more output, raising concerns about a return of oversupply.
            
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent higher at 7,164.14 on Friday,
but the FTSE 100 registered a weekly decline in spite of a boost from energy and
financials stocks.             
 (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
