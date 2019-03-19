London Market Report
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 19

    March 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 is seen opening 9 points
lower at 7,290 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * SAINSBURY: Sainsbury's and Walmart's Asda will provide a
more specific commitment to cut prices in response to a negative provisional
view by Britain's competition watchdog of their proposed tie-up, the Financial
Times reported on Monday.
    * EASYJET: British budget airline easyJet pulled out of talks to
rescue Alitalia on Monday, leaving the Italian carrier's future uncertain only
two weeks before a deadline to save it.
    * OCADO: British online supermarket Ocado plans to establish an
office for its Ocado Solutions technology business in the Washington D.C. area
of the United States, it said on Monday.
    * CME GROUP: Euro-denominated government bond, repurchase agreement and
foreign exchange trading at CME Group has moved from London to Amsterdam
to avoid disruption from Brexit, the exchange said on Monday.     
    * GOLD: Gold prices rose for a third consecutive session on Tuesday as the
dollar weakened on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will maintain a
dovish tone at its monetary policy meeting this week.
    * OIL: Oil prices were near 2019 highs on Tuesday, supported by supply cuts
led by producer club OPEC.
    * The UK blue-chip index closed 0.98 percent higher at 7299.19 on Monday
after Britain's parliament speaker struck a fresh blow to Theresa May's EU
divorce deal, while a rally in miners and oil stocks also lent
support.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY: 
 TP ICAP                        Full year result
 Antofagasta                    Full year result
 John Wood Group                Full year result
 SCS group                      Half year result
 Mears group                    Full year result
 Softcat                        Half year result
 Judges Scientific              Full year result
 ASOS Plc                       Trading Statement
 Ocado Group                    Trading Statement
 
        
 (Reporting by Adil  Bhat in Bengaluru)
