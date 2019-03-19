UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 19

March 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 is seen opening 9 points lower at 7,290 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * SAINSBURY: Sainsbury's and Walmart's Asda will provide a more specific commitment to cut prices in response to a negative provisional view by Britain's competition watchdog of their proposed tie-up, the Financial Times reported on Monday. * EASYJET: British budget airline easyJet pulled out of talks to rescue Alitalia on Monday, leaving the Italian carrier's future uncertain only two weeks before a deadline to save it. * OCADO: British online supermarket Ocado plans to establish an office for its Ocado Solutions technology business in the Washington D.C. area of the United States, it said on Monday. * CME GROUP: Euro-denominated government bond, repurchase agreement and foreign exchange trading at CME Group has moved from London to Amsterdam to avoid disruption from Brexit, the exchange said on Monday. * GOLD: Gold prices rose for a third consecutive session on Tuesday as the dollar weakened on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will maintain a dovish tone at its monetary policy meeting this week. * OIL: Oil prices were near 2019 highs on Tuesday, supported by supply cuts led by producer club OPEC. * The UK blue-chip index closed 0.98 percent higher at 7299.19 on Monday after Britain's parliament speaker struck a fresh blow to Theresa May's EU divorce deal, while a rally in miners and oil stocks also lent support. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: TP ICAP Full year result Antofagasta Full year result John Wood Group Full year result SCS group Half year result Mears group Full year result Softcat Half year result Judges Scientific Full year result ASOS Plc Trading Statement Ocado Group Trading Statement TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)