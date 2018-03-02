FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2018 / 5:08 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 2

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    March 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 60
points lower at 7,115 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * ANTOFAGASTA: The main union of Chile's Los Pelambres copper mine, a unit
of the local group Antofagasta, will vote next week on a new contract
its members have not yet received and which could lead to a strike if they
refuse, a union leader told Reuters on Thursday.
    * GKN: British engineering group GKN, which has set out plans to
break itself up as it battles a 7 billion-pound hostile bid from Melrose
Industries, is in talks about potentially selling its automotive
business to U.S. autoparts maker Dana, the Financial Times reported,
citing sources.
    * LAND SECURITIES: Land Securities, Britain's largest listed
commercial property developer, is set to announce that its Chairman Alison
Carnwath plans to step down and that the search for her successor is underway,
Sky News reported. bit.ly/2ozfe1U
    * BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May will set out her vision on
Friday for a Brexit deal deeper and wider than any "free trade agreement
anywhere in the world", telling the European Union it is in their "shared
interest".
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.8 percent lower at 7,175.6 points on
Thursday, after advertising giant WPP reported its worst results since
the financial crisis and a gauge of British factory activity fell to its weakest
in eight months.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Mondi PLC                                Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 IMI PLC                                  Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 London Stock Exchange                    Preliminary 2017 Earnings
 Group PLC                                Release
 Essentra PLC                             Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Spire Healthcare Group                   Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 PLC                                      
       
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru)
