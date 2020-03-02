UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 2

March 2 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 116 points higher at 6,697 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * NMC HEALTH: NMC Health, the UAE healthcare company, has hired Moelis & Co to advise on a debt restructuring, three sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday. * OIL: Oil prices pared losses after earlier hitting multi-year lows as hopes that a bigger than expected production cut from OPEC and stimulus from central banks could offset economic gloom from the coronavirus outbreak. * GOLD: Gold rose more than 1%, recouping losses from a steep slide in the previous session, amid the fast-spreading coronavirus and hopes for a rate cut by the U.S. Fed. * London's FTSE 100 dropped to its lowest level since June 2016 on Friday as investor fears that the coronavirus outbreak could spark a global recession intensified. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Senior SNR.L Full Year Results Johnson Service Group JSG.L Full Year Results Countrywide CWD.L Full Year Results Hiscox HSX.L Full Year Results * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)