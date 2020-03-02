Healthcare
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 2

    March 2 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 116 points higher
at 6,697 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * NMC HEALTH: NMC Health, the UAE healthcare company, has hired
Moelis & Co to advise on a debt restructuring, three sources familiar
with the matter said on Sunday.
    * OIL: Oil prices pared losses after earlier hitting multi-year lows as
hopes that a bigger than expected production cut from OPEC and stimulus from
central banks could offset economic gloom from the coronavirus outbreak. 
    * GOLD: Gold rose more than 1%, recouping losses from a steep slide in the
previous session, amid the fast-spreading coronavirus and hopes for a rate cut
by the U.S. Fed.
    * London's FTSE 100 dropped to its lowest level since June 2016 on
Friday as investor fears that the coronavirus outbreak could spark a global
recession intensified. 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Senior                  SNR.L   Full Year Results 
 Johnson Service Group   JSG.L   Full Year Results 
 Countrywide             CWD.L   Full Year Results 
 Hiscox                  HSX.L   Full Year Results 
    
 (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)
