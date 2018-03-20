UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 20

March 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 27 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BRITAIN-EU: Britain and the European Union agreed on Monday to a transition period to avoid a "cliff edge" Brexit next year -- though only after London accepted a potential solution for Northern Ireland's land border that may face stiff opposition at home. * CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA: Britain's data protection authority plans to seek a warrant to search the offices on Tuesday of London-based political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica, UK Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham told Channel 4 News on Monday. * FENNER: French tyre maker Michelin plans to buy British engineering company Fenner for 1.2 billion pounds ($1.7 billion) so that it can serve mining companies better and benefit from an industry recovery. * MICRO FOCUS: FTSE 100 software group Micro Focus saw its 470-million-euro term loan B drop over 150 basis points in secondary trading on Monday, after its shares plunged by more than 40 percent following weaker than expected results. * OIL: Oil prices edged up on Tuesday, lifted by tensions in the Middle East, although rising output in the United States and shaky stock markets put a lid on further gains. * GOLD: Gold was firm on Tuesday, having recovered from over a two-week low hit in the previous session, as traders waited to gauge the path of U.S. monetary policy for the rest of the year from the two-day Federal Reserve meeting that kicks off later in the day. * The UK blue chip index closed 1.7 percent lower at 7,042.93 on Monday, after Britain and the European Union agreed on a post-Brexit transition which boosted the sterling but weighed on the internationally exposed index. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Luxfer Holdings Plc Q4 2017 Earnings Release Bellway Plc Half Year 2018 Earnings Release IQE Plc Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Faroe Petroleum Plc Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Judges Scientific Plc Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Hansteen Holdings Plc Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Cloudcall Group Plc Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Genedrive Plc Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Ocado Group Plc Q1 2018 Trading Statement Release John Wood Group Plc Full Year 2017 Earnings Release EnQuest Plc Full Year 2017 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)