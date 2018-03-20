FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2018 / 5:34 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 20

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    March 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 27
points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * BRITAIN-EU: Britain and the European Union agreed on Monday to a
transition period to avoid a "cliff edge" Brexit next year -- though only after
London accepted a potential solution for Northern Ireland's land border that may
face stiff opposition at home.
    * CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA: Britain's data protection authority plans to seek a
warrant to search the offices on Tuesday of London-based political consulting
firm Cambridge Analytica, UK Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham told
Channel 4 News on Monday.
    * FENNER: French tyre maker Michelin plans to buy British
engineering company Fenner for 1.2 billion pounds ($1.7 billion) so
that it can serve mining companies better and benefit from an industry recovery.
 
    * MICRO FOCUS: FTSE 100 software group Micro Focus saw its
470-million-euro term loan B drop over 150 basis points in secondary trading on
Monday, after its shares plunged by more than 40 percent following weaker than
expected results.
    * OIL: Oil prices edged up on Tuesday, lifted by tensions in the Middle
East, although rising output in the United States and shaky stock markets put a
lid on further gains.
    * GOLD: Gold was firm on Tuesday, having recovered from over a two-week low
hit in the previous session, as traders waited to gauge the path of U.S.
monetary policy for the rest of the year from the two-day Federal Reserve
meeting that kicks off later in the day.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 1.7 percent lower at 7,042.93 on Monday,
after Britain and the European Union agreed on a post-Brexit transition which
boosted the sterling but weighed on the internationally exposed index.

    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Luxfer Holdings Plc                      Q4 2017 Earnings
                                          Release
 Bellway Plc                              Half Year 2018 Earnings
                                          Release
 IQE Plc                                  Full Year 2017 Earnings
                                          Release
 Faroe Petroleum Plc                      Full Year 2017 Earnings
                                          Release
 Judges Scientific Plc                    Full Year 2017 Earnings
                                          Release
 Hansteen Holdings Plc                    Full Year 2017 Earnings
                                          Release
 Cloudcall Group Plc                      Full Year 2017 Earnings
                                          Release
 Genedrive Plc                            Half Year 2018 Earnings
                                          Release
 Ocado Group Plc                          Q1 2018 Trading
                                          Statement Release
 John Wood Group Plc                      Full Year 2017 Earnings
                                          Release
 EnQuest Plc                              Full Year 2017 Earnings
                                          Release
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
