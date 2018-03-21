FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2018 / 5:10 AM / Updated 27 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 21

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    March 21 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13
points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA: The suspended chief executive of UK-based political
consultancy Cambridge Analytica claimed in secretly recorded video that his
company played a decisive role in the 2016 election campaign of President Donald
Trump, Channel 4 News reported on Tuesday.
    * BP: British oil major BP will drill its first deepwater exploration
well at a block it operates in the southern Gulf of Mexico during the third
quarter of 2020, according to a plan approved Tuesday by Mexican oil regulator
CNH.
    * INFLATION: British inflation was weaker than expected in February as the
impact of the 2016 Brexit vote faded, easing some of the squeeze on households'
spending power but doing little to change bets on a Bank of England rate rise in
May.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Wednesday, lifted by tensions in the Middle East
and healthy demand, although rising U.S. output continued to weigh on markets. 

    * GOLD: Gold prices rose on Wednesday as the dollar fell as investors await
the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting this week for signs of the
pace of monetary tightening, which could limit the demand for bullion going
forward.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent higher at 7,061.27 on Tuesday,
with banks leading the way after data showed a small slowdown in inflation,
while Fenner shares surged after a takeover offer from tyre maker Michelin. 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Empiric Student Property Plc               Full Year 2017 Earnings
                                            Release
 Kingfisher Plc                             Full Year 2017 Earnings
                                            Release
 
 (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
