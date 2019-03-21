UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 21

March 21 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 18 points higher at 7,310 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * VODAFONE: Vodafone will receive a warning from EU regulators about possible anti-competitive effects from its $22 billion deal to buy Liberty Global's German and eastern European assets, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. * OPHIR: London-listed Ophir Energy Plc said on Wednesday it agreed to be bought by Indonesian oil and gas group Medco for a sweetened cash bid of 408.4 million pounds ($539 million) after previously agreeing to a lower offer. * GOLD: Gold climbed to a three-week peak on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve ruled out chances of any interest rate hike this year, while a surprise cut in U.S. growth forecast added to concerns on global economic slowdown. * OIL: Oil prices reached their highest so far for 2019 on Thursday as global markets tightened amid supply cuts led by producer club OPEC and U.S. government sanctions against Iran and Venezuela. * EX-DIVS: British American Tobacco, Phoenix Group Holdings , Royal Bank of Scotland and Segro will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 7.5 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations * The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent lower on Wednesday, after British Prime Minister Theresa May asked the European Union to delay Brexit and caused the FTSE 100 to snap a seven-day winning streak, while a slide in sterling pulled the mid-cap index lower. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Portmeirion Group PLC PMGR.L Full Year 2018 Earnings Cambridge Cognition Holdings PLC COGC.L Full Year 2018 Earnings Venture Life Group PLC VLG.L Full Year 2018 Earnings Mitie Group MTO.L Pre-Close Trading Update LoopUp Group PLC LOOP.L Full Year 2018 Earnings Strix Group PLC KETL.L Full Year 2018 Earnings Energean Oil & Gas PLC ENOG.L Full Year 2018 Earnings Ted Baker PLC TED.L Full Year 2019 Earnings Xaar PLC XAR.L Half Year 2019 Earnings Sopheon PLC SPHN.L Full Year 2018 Earnings Halma PLC HLMA.L Full Year 2019 Trading Statement Next PLC NXT.L Full Year 2018 Earnings EnQuest PLC ENQ.L Full Year 2018 Earnings IG Group Holdings PLC IGG.L Q3 2019 Trading Statement TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)