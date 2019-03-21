London Market Report
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 21

    March 21 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 18
points higher at 7,310 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
        
    * VODAFONE: Vodafone will receive a warning from EU regulators about
possible anti-competitive effects from its $22 billion deal to buy Liberty
Global's German and eastern European assets, two people familiar with
the matter said on Wednesday.
    * OPHIR: London-listed Ophir Energy Plc said on Wednesday it agreed
to be bought by Indonesian oil and gas group Medco for a sweetened
cash bid of 408.4 million pounds ($539 million) after previously agreeing to a
lower offer.
    * GOLD: Gold climbed to a three-week peak on Thursday as the U.S. Federal
Reserve ruled out chances of any interest rate hike this year, while a surprise
cut in U.S. growth forecast added to concerns on global economic slowdown.
 
    * OIL: Oil prices reached their highest so far for 2019 on Thursday as
global markets tightened amid supply cuts led by producer club OPEC and U.S.
government sanctions against Iran and Venezuela. 
    * EX-DIVS: British American Tobacco, Phoenix Group Holdings
, Royal Bank of Scotland and Segro will trade without
entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 7.5 points
off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations 
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent lower on Wednesday, after
British Prime Minister Theresa May asked the European Union to delay Brexit and
caused the FTSE 100 to snap a seven-day winning streak, while a slide in
sterling pulled the mid-cap index lower.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Portmeirion Group PLC             PMGR.L    Full Year 2018 Earnings 
 Cambridge Cognition Holdings PLC  COGC.L    Full Year 2018 Earnings 
 Venture Life Group PLC            VLG.L     Full Year 2018 Earnings 
 Mitie Group                       MTO.L     Pre-Close Trading Update
 LoopUp Group PLC                  LOOP.L    Full Year 2018 Earnings 
 Strix Group PLC                   KETL.L    Full Year 2018 Earnings 
 Energean Oil & Gas PLC            ENOG.L    Full Year 2018 Earnings 
 Ted Baker PLC                     TED.L     Full Year 2019 Earnings 
 Xaar PLC                          XAR.L     Half Year 2019 Earnings 
 Sopheon PLC                       SPHN.L    Full Year 2018 Earnings 
 Halma PLC                         HLMA.L    Full Year 2019 Trading Statement
 Next PLC                          NXT.L     Full Year 2018 Earnings 
 EnQuest PLC                       ENQ.L     Full Year 2018 Earnings 
 IG Group Holdings PLC             IGG.L     Q3 2019 Trading Statement 
 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)
