March 22, 2018 / 5:22 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 22

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    March 22 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 22
points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * BANK OF ENGLAND:  Britain's central bank is likely to keep on course on
Thursday for an interest rate rise in May which would take borrowing costs above
their emergency levels for the first time since the financial crisis more than a
decade ago.
    * RECKITT BENCKISER: British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser Group
 said on Wednesday it had ended discussions with Pfizer Inc over
buying its consumer healthcare business, a day before the U.S. drug company was
expecting binding offers for the unit.
    * PETROFAC: Petrofac Chief Executive Officer Ayman Asfari has acquired 10
million pounds ($14 million) of shares in the oilfield services company, a
regulatory filing shows.
    * INTERSERVE: British construction and services company Interserve
said on Wednesday it reached an agreement in principle with its creditors which
will secure its funding.
    * BRITAIN WAGE GROWTH: British workers' overall pay rose at the fastest pace
in more than two years during the three months to January, bolstering the
chances that the Bank of England will raise borrowing costs in May.
    * EX-DIVS: British American Tobacco, Randgold Resources,
Schroders, Segro and Sky will trade without
entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 6.02 points
off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent lower at 7,038.97 on Wednesday.

    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Safestyle UK Plc                Full Year 2017 Earnings
                                 Release
 Allied Minds Plc                Full Year 2017 Earnings
                                 Release
 Ted Baker Plc                   Full Year 2018 Earnings
                                 Release
 Sopheon Plc                     Full Year 2017 Earnings
                                 Release
 Halma Plc                       Trading Statement
                                 Release
 SOCO                            Full Year 2017 Earnings
 International Plc               Release
 Produce                         Half Year 2018 Earnings
 Investments Plc                 Release
 Genel Energy Plc                Full Year 2017 Earnings
                                 Release
 Carnival Plc                    Q1 2018 Earnings
                                 Release
 IG Group Holdings               Q3 2018 Trading
 Plc                             Statement Release
 Lamprell Plc                    Full Year 2017 Earnings
                                 Release
 Secure Trust Bank               Full Year 2017 Earnings
 Plc                             Release
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
