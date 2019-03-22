UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 22

March 22 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 27 points lower at 7,329 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * GSK: GlaxoSmithKline received a boost for its oncology research on Thursday, as it reported further positive data from a study of its experimental drug for blood cancer. * GLENCORE: Commodity giant Glencore on Friday said it had suspended operations at its McArthur River zinc mine in northern Australia as a cyclone approaches. * GOLD: Gold extended losses on Friday, moving further away from a three-week peak hit in the previous session, as appetite for riskier assets improved on upbeat U.S. economic data, while the metal was still on path for a third straight weekly gain. * OIL: Oil prices eased from 2019 peaks on Friday as economic growth concerns weighed on sentiment, pausing a three-month rally driven by OPEC-led supply cuts and U.S. sanctions against Iran and Venezuela. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.9 percent higher on Thursday, as its multinational stocks got a boost from weaker sterling, while results-driven slumps in engineering firm Renishaw and trading platform IG dented the midcap index. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Smiths Group PLC SMIN.L Half Year 2019 Earnings TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)