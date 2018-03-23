UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 23

March 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 72 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * BANK OF ENGLAND: The Bank of England kept interest rates steady on Thursday but two policymakers unexpectedly voted for a hike, reinforcing the view among economists that borrowing costs will rise in May for only the second time since the 2008 financial crisis. * DANA CONTRACT: Auto components maker Dana Inc said on Thursday it would supply front and rear axles for the next generation of Jaguar and Land Rover luxury vehicles in a contract worth 300 million pounds ($423.42 million). The contract wins come as Dana has been in the midst of a bidding war with Melrose to merge with British engineering company GKN's automotive business. * BRITAIN FINTECH: Britain announced a task force on Thursday to exploit the technology underpinning cryptoassets, such as bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, as part of new plans to help fintech companies find more customers. * OIL: Oil prices jumped more than 1 percent on Friday, pushed up by Saudi plans for OPEC and Russian led production curbs introduced in 2017 to be extended into 2019 in order to tighten the market. * GOLD: Gold prices rose to a two-week high early Friday on a softer dollar as investors scurried to safety after U.S. President Donald Trump took a step towards long-promised anti-China tariffs, stoking fears of a global trade war. * The UK blue chip index closed 1.2 percent lower at 6,952.59 on Thursday, hit by concerns over potential trade wars and following a hawkish surprise from the Bank of England's policy meeting. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Smiths Group Plc Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Next Plc Full Year 2017 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)