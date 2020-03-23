Consumer Goods and Retail
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 23

    March 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is
seen opening down 379 points on Monday, according to financial
bookmakers. 
    
    * TESCO: Britain's market-leading supermarket chain Tesco
 said on Friday it would hire 20,000 people to work in
its stores for at least the next 12 weeks to cope with an
unprecedented increase in demand for food and household
products.
    * TED BAKER: Troubled fashion retailer Ted Baker Plc
said on Friday it has shut businesses that accounted for about
38% of its global retail sales in 2020 due to the coronavirus
outbreak.
    * BP: A 160,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery owned by BP
Plc and Husky Energy in Toledo, Ohio has shut a
3,000 bpd alkylation unit, according to a source familiar with
plant operations.
    * ABF: Associated British Foods Plc intends to close
its 189 Primark stores in the United Kingdom from Sunday night
after cancelling all new orders from suppliers as demand shrinks
due to the virus outbreak, the Financial Times reported.

    * RICHARD BRANSON: British entrepreneur Richard Branson said
on Sunday companies in his Virgin empire will be investing $250
million in coming weeks and months to save jobs from the impact
of the coronavirus outbreak.
    * GOLD: Gold prices fell on Monday as investors stockpiled
cash, with a rising numbers of coronavirus-led national
lockdowns threatening to overshadow stimulus measures from
global central banks to combat the economic damage.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Monday as governments escalated
lockdowns to curb the virus outbreak that has slashed the demand
outlook for oil and threatened a global economic contraction.

    * The UK blue-chip index closed up 0.8% on Friday as
UK shares managed to end a tumultuous week in positive territory
on Friday, as investors pinned hopes on more stimulus actions.

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Pennant                        FY Results
 International                  
 Group                          
 NMC Health PLC                 Q4 2019 Earnings
                                Release
 Pacific Assets                 Full Year 2020
 Trust PLC                      Earnings Release
 Orchard Funding                Half Year 2020
 Group PLC                      Earnings Release
 Rockrose Energy                Full Year 2019
 PLC                            Earnings Release
 Medica Group                   Full Year 2019
 PLC                            Earnings Release
 JPMorgan                       Full Year 2019
 American                       Earnings Release
 Investment                     
 Trust                          
 Countrywide PLC                Full Year 2019
                                Earnings Release
 Studio Retail                  Trading Statement
 Group PLC                      Release
 
    
 (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)
Kuber)
