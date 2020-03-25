UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 25

March 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 71 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * COVID-19: Britain will open a temporary hospital next week at the ExCel exhibition centre in east London, health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday, as the country posted its biggest daily rise in coronavirus deaths. * BRITISH RETAIL: With Britain in lockdown, supermarkets have started to limit the number of customers in stores at any one time to enforce social distancing. * FINANCIAL RESULTS: More than four million British businesses will be able to apply for a three-month extension for filing their accounts so they can prioritise managing the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the government announced on Wednesday. * GOLD: Gold prices inched up in volatile trade on Wednesday, as growing hopes for a massive U.S. economic stimulus package offset liquidation by investors looking for cash and to cover losses in other assets. * OIL: Oil prices extended gains for a third session on Wednesday, rising alongside broader financial markets on hopes Washington will soon approve a massive aid package. * The UK blue-chip index closed up 9.1% on Tuesday as the index saw its best day since the huge swings of the 2008 financial crash on Tuesday, retracing some of the past week's losses as massive stimulus efforts globally calmed investors. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Frontier IP Half Year 2020 Earnings Release Group PLC Applied Half Year 2020 Earnings Release Graphene Materials PLC Ergomed PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Pacific Assets Full Year 2020 Earnings Release Trust PLC Bellway PLC Half Year 2020 Earnings Release JPMorgan Full Year 2019 Earnings Release American Investment Trust PLC Diploma PLC Q2 2019 Trading Statement Release United Pre-Close Trading Statement Utilities Release Group PLC * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)