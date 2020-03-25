Biotechnology
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 25

    March 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down
71 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * COVID-19: Britain will open a temporary hospital next week at the ExCel
exhibition centre in east London, health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday,
as the country posted its biggest daily rise in coronavirus deaths.
    * BRITISH RETAIL: With Britain in lockdown, supermarkets have started to
limit the number of customers in stores at any one time to enforce social
distancing.
    * FINANCIAL RESULTS: More than four million British businesses will be able
to apply for a three-month extension for filing their accounts so they can
prioritise managing the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the government
announced on Wednesday.
    * GOLD: Gold prices inched up in volatile trade on Wednesday, as growing
hopes for a massive U.S. economic stimulus package offset liquidation by
investors looking for cash and to cover losses in other assets.
    * OIL: Oil prices extended gains for a third session on Wednesday, rising
alongside broader financial markets on hopes Washington will soon approve a
massive aid package.
    * The UK blue-chip index closed up 9.1% on Tuesday as the index saw
its best day since the huge swings of the 2008 financial crash on Tuesday,
retracing some of the past week's losses as massive stimulus efforts globally
calmed investors.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Frontier IP                Half Year 2020 Earnings Release
 Group PLC                  
 Applied                    Half Year 2020 Earnings Release
 Graphene                   
 Materials PLC              
 Ergomed PLC                Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Pacific Assets             Full Year 2020 Earnings Release
 Trust PLC                  
 Bellway PLC                Half Year 2020 Earnings Release
 JPMorgan                   Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 American                   
 Investment                 
 Trust PLC                  
 Diploma PLC                Q2 2019 Trading Statement
                            Release
 United                     Pre-Close Trading Statement
 Utilities                  Release
 Group PLC                  
 
    
