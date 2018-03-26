UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 26

March 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 22 points lower at 6,900 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * ROLLS-ROYCE: Britain's Rolls-Royce said its Trent 7000 engines which power the Airbus A330neo jet are not affected by the issues with the Trent 1000 engine, some of which have needed unscheduled maintenance as the turbine blades have worn out more quickly than expected. * BP: Algeria plans to offer tax incentives in a planned new energy law to attract more investment and is in discussion with foreign energy firms including BP and Anadarko to exploit its shale gas reserves, officials said on Sunday. * BHP: The union representing workers at Chilean copper mine Escondida have accepted an invitation from management to "explore" early talks aimed at clinching a collective bargaining agreement, the union's President Patricio Tapia said on Saturday. * SHELL: Activist shareholders in Royal Dutch Shell are preparing a renewed push for the company to adopt more ambitious goals for tackling climate change, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.(on.ft.com/2pFMvbD) * Provident Financial: Aberdeen Standard has sued Provident Financial in Vanquis credit card dispute, The Times reported on Monday. * BRITAIN FINANCE: The prospect of quitting the EU has hurt sentiment in Britain's finance industry for longer than the global financial crisis that plunged economies into recession and destroyed some of the world's biggest banks, a survey found on Monday. * GOLD: Gold prices rose to a five-week high on Monday as the threat of a trade war between the United States and China weighed on the dollar and equity markets, driving investors to seek refuge in safe-haven assets. * OIL: Oil prices reversed earlier gains on Monday as concerns of a looming trade dispute between the United States and China weighed on global markets. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index ended the session 0.4 percent lower at 6,921.94 point on Friday, as mounting fears of a global trade war after the U.S. slapped tariffs on imports from China sent stocks to a 15-month low. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Spaceandpeople PLC SAL.L Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Pennon Group PLC PNN.L Trading Statement Release Tissue Regenix Group TRX.L Full Year 2017 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Siju Varghese)