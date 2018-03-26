FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 26, 2018 / 5:20 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 26

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    March 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 22
points lower at 6,900 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * ROLLS-ROYCE: Britain's Rolls-Royce said its Trent 7000 engines
which power the Airbus A330neo jet are not affected by the issues with the Trent
1000 engine, some of which have needed unscheduled maintenance as the turbine
blades have worn out more quickly than expected.
    * BP: Algeria plans to offer tax incentives in a planned new energy law to
attract more investment and is in discussion with foreign energy firms including
BP and Anadarko to exploit its shale gas reserves, officials said
on Sunday.
    * BHP: The union representing workers at Chilean copper mine Escondida have
accepted an invitation from management to "explore" early talks aimed at
clinching a collective bargaining agreement, the union's President Patricio
Tapia said on Saturday.
    * SHELL: Activist shareholders in Royal Dutch Shell are preparing a
renewed push for the company to adopt more ambitious goals for tackling climate
change, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.(on.ft.com/2pFMvbD)
    * Provident Financial: Aberdeen Standard has sued Provident Financial
 in Vanquis credit card dispute, The Times reported on
Monday. 
    * BRITAIN FINANCE: The prospect of quitting the EU has hurt sentiment in
Britain's finance industry for longer than the global financial crisis that
plunged economies into recession and destroyed some of the world's biggest
banks, a survey found on Monday.
    * GOLD: Gold prices rose to a five-week high on Monday as the threat of a
trade war between the United States and China weighed on the dollar and equity
markets, driving investors to seek refuge in safe-haven assets.
    * OIL: Oil prices reversed earlier gains on Monday as concerns of a looming
trade dispute between the United States and China weighed on global
markets.
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index ended the session 0.4 percent
lower at 6,921.94 point on Friday, as mounting fears of a global trade war after
the U.S. slapped tariffs on imports from China sent stocks to a 15-month
low. 
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Spaceandpeople PLC       SAL.L     Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Pennon Group PLC         PNN.L     Trading Statement Release
 Tissue Regenix Group     TRX.L     Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
      
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.