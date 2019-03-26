UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 26

March 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 is seen opening 25 points higher at 7,202 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * LONMIN: Platinum miner Lonmin does not have sufficient liquidity to fund the new projects needed to avoid shaft closures and job losses, it said on Monday as it urged shareholders to back its proposed takeover by Sibanye-Stillwater . * FASTJET: Cash-strapped regional Africa airline Fastjet Plc said on Monday it has reached an agreement to further extend the repayment date on its unsecured loans. * SPORTS DIRECT: Mike Ashley's Sports Direct said on Monday it was considering buying the whole of Debenhams as an alternative to the restructuring options being pursued by the ailing department store chain's directors. * OCADO: British online supermarket pioneer Ocado has signed a partnership agreement with Australia's Coles Group , its fifth major overseas deal in less than 18 months as food retailers around the globe meet the challenge of online competition. * GOLD: Gold prices were steady on Tuesday and hovered near one-month high hit in the previous session, as demand for safe-haven assets improved after treasury yields and equities fell on possible U.S. recession and global growth concerns. * OIL: Oil prices edged up on Tuesday, lifted by supply cuts led by producer club OPEC and U.S. sanctions against Iran and Venezuela, but signs of a sharp economic slowdown and potentially even a recession kept markets from rising further. * The UK blue-chip index closed 0.42 percent lower at 7177.58 on Monday as fears of a recession in the United States triggered a sell-off in global markets, while the mid-cap index was battered by uncertainty over the next steps in Brexit. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Fevertree Full year result United Utilities Preclose update Ferguson Half year result AG Barr Full year result Vectura Group Full year result Crest Nicholson AGM statement Moss bros group Full year result Nostrum Full year result Boku Inc Full year result Pelatro Full year result Lidco Group Full year result T Clarke Full year result Personal Group Full year result IP Group Full year result Carnival Q1 results TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)