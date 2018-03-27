UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 27

March 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 78 points higher at 6,966 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * GSK: Novartis will sell its 36.5 percent stake in a consumer healthcare joint venture to GSK for $13.0 billion in cash to focus on strategic priorities, the Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday. * SHELL: The heavy oil hydrocracker was shut on Monday at Royal Dutch Shell Plc's 227,586-barrel-per-day (bpd) Convent, Louisiana, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations. * GOLD: Gold prices inched lower early Tuesday amid reports of trade negotiations between the United States and China, which eased fears of a trade war and improved investors' appetite for riskier assets. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Tuesday, pushed up by concerns that tensions in the Middle East could lead to supply disruptions. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.4 percent and closed at 6.888.7 points on Monday, reversing earlier gains and joining a broader pull-back in Europe where diplomatic tensions with Russia helped more than offset easing trade war fears. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Orchard Funding ORCH.L Half Year 2018 Earnings Release United Utilities UU.L Pre-Close Trading Statement Release James Halstead JHD.L Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Churchill China CHCH.L Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Moss Bros Group MOSB.L Full Year 2018 Earnings Release A.G.Barr PLC BAG.L Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Ferguson FERG.L Half Year 2018 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Siju Varghese)