March 27, 2018 / 5:22 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 27

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    March 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is
seen opening 78 points higher at 6,966 on Tuesday, according to
financial bookmakers.  
    
    * GSK: Novartis will sell its 36.5 percent stake in
a consumer healthcare joint venture to GSK for $13.0
billion in cash to focus on strategic priorities, the Swiss
drugmaker said on Tuesday.
    * SHELL: The heavy oil hydrocracker was shut on Monday at
Royal Dutch Shell Plc's 227,586-barrel-per-day (bpd)
Convent, Louisiana, refinery, said sources familiar with plant
operations.
    * GOLD: Gold prices inched lower early Tuesday amid reports
of trade negotiations between the United States and China, which
eased fears of a trade war and improved investors' appetite for
riskier assets.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Tuesday, pushed up by concerns
that tensions in the Middle East could lead to supply
disruptions.
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.4 percent
and closed at 6.888.7 points on Monday, reversing earlier gains
and joining a broader pull-back in Europe where diplomatic
tensions with Russia helped more than offset easing trade war
fears.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Orchard Funding    ORCH.L   Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 United Utilities    UU.L    Pre-Close Trading Statement Release
 James Halstead     JHD.L    Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Churchill China    CHCH.L   Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Moss Bros Group    MOSB.L   Full Year 2018 Earnings Release
 A.G.Barr PLC       BAG.L    Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Ferguson           FERG.L   Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
