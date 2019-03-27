Consumer Goods and Retail
March 27, 2019 / 5:36 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 27

3 Min Read

    March 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 is seen opening 13 points
higher at 7,209 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
   * EUROMONEY: Britain's Daily Mail newspaper owner said on Tuesday its
investors had approved plans to return all of its shares in Euromoney
Institutional Investor and 200 million pounds ($264.42 million) cash to
eligible shareholders.
   * SCHRODERS: Schroders Personal Wealth, a planned joint venture between asset
manager Schroders and Lloyds Banking Group, announced its
management team on Tuesday.
   * NON-STANDARD FINANCE: British subprime lender Non-Standard Finance (NSF)
 said on Tuesday its investors had authorised the issue of new shares for
its planned hostile takeover of Provident Financial.
    * DOMINO'S: Domino's Pizza Group Plc was considering succession
planning to replace three senior board members, including Chairman Stephen
Hemsley and Chief Executive Officer David Wild, Britain's biggest pizza delivery
firm's annual report showed.
    * THOMAS COOK: Thomas Cook announced a review of its money division
on Tuesday, in its latest step to streamline operations and focus on its core
holiday business after a rough 2018 prompted profit warnings.
    * GOLD: Gold inched up on Wednesday, after declining the most in nearly two
weeks in the previous session, as U.S. recession fears triggered by a sharp
decline in U.S. Treasury yields and weak data weighed on the share
markets.
    * OIL: Oil prices crept up on Wednesday, extending the previous session's
rise, but gains were kept in check amid growing fears over the impact of a
global economic slowdown on demand.  
    * The UK blue-chip index closed 0.26 percent higher at 7196.29 on Tuesday as
exporter stocks benefited from weakness in the pound after lawmakers voted to
take control of the Brexit process while Ocado surged to a life high on its
latest partnership deal.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Bellway                      Half year result
 Diploma                      Q2 trading update
 Hilton Food Group            Full year result
 Imperial Brands              Pre-closing Trading statement
 
   
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Adil  Bhat in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below