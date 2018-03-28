FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2018 / 5:25 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 28

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    March 28 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 53
points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * RYANAIR: Some Ryanair cabin crew in Portugal will go ahead with
one-day strikes during the Easter holidays after Europe's largest low-cost
carrier failed to meet their demands on working conditions, the SNPVAC union
said on Tuesday.
    * ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American will resume mining operations in its
Minas-Rio system in Brazil on Tuesday after suspending activities since March 12
over a pipeline leak, the company said in a statement.
    * SKY: Sky's Italian unit is close to signing a deal with Italian
broadband company Open Fiber that will allow it to stream programs and offer
high-speed broadband services, two sources said on Tuesday.
    * PREMIER OIL/MEXICO: Mexico on Tuesday kicked off its final energy auction
before the July presidential election, tendering 35 shallow-water oil and gas
blocks in a test of foreign producers' interest in investing amid uncertainty
over energy reforms. The first blocks awarded went to Spain's Repsol
and Britain's Premier Oil in the Burgos basin in the violent state of
Tamaulipas, with few other companies bidding.
    * CAPITA: Britain's Capita will publish a five-year transformation
strategy and rights issue details with its annual results on April 26 as the
IT-based services firm seeks a fresh start after several profit warnings, a
person familiar with the matter said.
    * GSK: Food giants Nestle, Kraft Heinz and Unilever
 are expected to bid for GlaxoSmithKline's Horlicks health
nutrition business, which could fetch more than $4 billion, according to people
familiar with the matter.
    * SAINSBURY/BREXIT: Sainsbury's, Britain's No.2 supermarket group,
needs at least a year's notice to figure out how it would deal with new European
Union-UK trading arrangements that would come into play when the Brexit
transition period ends, its boss said on Tuesday.
    * NMC Health : United Arab Emirates' healthcare provider NMC Health
has raised a $2 billion loan which will be used for general corporate purposes
and partly to refinance existing debt, sources familiar with the matter
said.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 1.5 percent up at 6,994.85 points on
Tuesday, with almost every constituent in positive territory, rebounding from
its lowest level in more than a year as risk assets breathed a sigh of relief on
signs that a global trade war could be averted.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Arbuthnot Banking                 FY2017
        
 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)
