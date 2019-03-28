UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 28

March 28 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 is seen opening 12 points higher at 7,206 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * UNILEVER: Unilever, one of the world's biggest advertisers, will pick a network of "trusted publishers" with which to spend most of its marketing budget, in its latest attempt to improve the effectiveness of its digital advertising. * BARCLAYS: Barclays Chief Executive Officer Jes Staley took direct control of its under-pressure investment bank on Wednesday, ousting the head of the business Tim Throsby in a surprise shake-up as he battles an activist investor. * GOLD: Palladium fell further on Thursday, a day after the metal posted its biggest drop in more than two years on technical selling and profit-booking. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Thursday, extending losses into a second straight session, after widely watched data showed a surprising increase in U.S. stocks. * EX-DIVS: BR LAND CO,INTERCONT HOTEL ,PRUDENTIAL,SCHRODERS will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 4.5 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations * The UK blue-chip index closed 0.03 percent lower at 7194.19 on Wednesday ahead of indicative votes on a series of alternate Brexit options in parliament and a sharp drop in oil majors offset a rally in financial stocks. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Arbuthnot Banking Full year result Secure Trust Bank Full year result Eddie Stobart Full year result Gulf Keystone Full year result Diurnal Group Half year result Arix Bioscience Full year result TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)