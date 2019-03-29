Consumer Goods and Retail
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 29

    March 29 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 is seen opening 29 points
higher at 7,263 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * WILLIAM HILL: The National Hockey League (NHL) said on Thursday that the
U.S. division of UK bookmaker William Hill Plc will become an official
sports betting partner of the NHL.
    * MITIE: Mitie Group Plc on Thursday forecast a rise in annual
profit for 2018 that was lower than market expectations and said its order book
was set to weaken around 10 percent, sending shares of the British outsourcer
down more than 9 percent.
    * BARCLAYS: A second former Barclays banker has been convicted of
conspiring to manipulate global Euribor interest rates, taking the number of
people found guilty in six rate-rigging trials to nine.
    * National Grid: National Grid shares fell more than 3 percent on
Thursday after the BB reported that Britain's main opposition Labor party is
preparing to announce plans to renationalizes the utility.
    * GOLD: Gold inched up on Friday, but was on track for its first weekly
decline in four weeks after posting its steepest fall in more than seven months
in the previous session due to a strong dollar.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Friday, pushed up by ongoing supply cuts led by
producer club OPEC and U.S. sanctions against Iran and Venezuela, putting the
crude markets on pace to post their biggest first quarter gain since
2009.
    * The UK blue-chip index closed 0.56 percent higher at 7234.33 on Thursday
as the pound weakened with odds stacked against Prime Minister Theresa May on
getting her Brevity deal through parliament, while tobacco giants and oil majors
also gained.
 (Reporting by Adil  Bhat in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V)
