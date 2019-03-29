UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 29

March 29 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 is seen opening 29 points higher at 7,263 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * WILLIAM HILL: The National Hockey League (NHL) said on Thursday that the U.S. division of UK bookmaker William Hill Plc will become an official sports betting partner of the NHL. * MITIE: Mitie Group Plc on Thursday forecast a rise in annual profit for 2018 that was lower than market expectations and said its order book was set to weaken around 10 percent, sending shares of the British outsourcer down more than 9 percent. * BARCLAYS: A second former Barclays banker has been convicted of conspiring to manipulate global Euribor interest rates, taking the number of people found guilty in six rate-rigging trials to nine. * National Grid: National Grid shares fell more than 3 percent on Thursday after the BB reported that Britain's main opposition Labor party is preparing to announce plans to renationalizes the utility. * GOLD: Gold inched up on Friday, but was on track for its first weekly decline in four weeks after posting its steepest fall in more than seven months in the previous session due to a strong dollar. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Friday, pushed up by ongoing supply cuts led by producer club OPEC and U.S. sanctions against Iran and Venezuela, putting the crude markets on pace to post their biggest first quarter gain since 2009. * The UK blue-chip index closed 0.56 percent higher at 7234.33 on Thursday as the pound weakened with odds stacked against Prime Minister Theresa May on getting her Brevity deal through parliament, while tobacco giants and oil majors also gained. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Chenoa Full year result GAN Plc Full year result SPSS Full year result Group TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V)