UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 3

    March 3 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 67 points higher
at 6,722 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * SHELL: Britain's advertising watchdog has opened an investigation into
claims by Shell that customers at its petrol stations can "drive carbon
neutral", after receiving complaints from members of the public, the regulator
said on Monday.
    * BRITISH AIRWAYS: British Airways on Monday said it was cancelling some
flights from London to the United States to match reduced demand for flying due
to the impact of a new coronavirus on consumer sentiment.
    * TUI: European holiday company TUI said on Monday it plans to
cut administrative budget, freeze hiring and postpone non-critical projects,
following weaker bookings last week due to the coronavirus outbreak.

    * CARNIVAL CORP: Two units of cruise operator Carnival Corp
disclosed on Monday that they were the targets of a cyber attack, which they
identified in May last year.  
    * RYANAIR: Ryanair will cut capacity in and out of Italy, its
largest market, by 25% for three weeks due to a significant drop off in bookings
since a coronavirus outbreak, Europe's biggest low-cost airline said on Monday.

    * OIL: Oil prices rose for a second day on expectations that central banks
are likely to enact financial stimulus to offset the impacts of the coronavirus
outbreak and growing optimism that OPEC will order deeper output cuts this week.

    * London-listed shares bounced back in choppy Monday trade from their worst
week since the global financial crisis, as investors bet on further monetary
stimulus from central banks to limit the economic impact of the coronavirus
epidemic. 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Cairn Homes             CRN.L   FY Results
 Keller Group            KLR.L   FY Results
 Ashtead Group           AHT.L   Q3 2020 Trading Statement
 Fresnillo Plc           FRES.L  FY Results
 Travis Perkins          TPK.L   FY Results
 Robert Walters          RWA.L   FY Results 
 John Laing              JLG.L   FY Results
 Direct Line Insurance   DLGD.L  FY Results
  
    
