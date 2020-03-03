UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 3

March 3 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 67 points higher at 6,722 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * SHELL: Britain's advertising watchdog has opened an investigation into claims by Shell that customers at its petrol stations can "drive carbon neutral", after receiving complaints from members of the public, the regulator said on Monday. * BRITISH AIRWAYS: British Airways on Monday said it was cancelling some flights from London to the United States to match reduced demand for flying due to the impact of a new coronavirus on consumer sentiment. * TUI: European holiday company TUI said on Monday it plans to cut administrative budget, freeze hiring and postpone non-critical projects, following weaker bookings last week due to the coronavirus outbreak. * CARNIVAL CORP: Two units of cruise operator Carnival Corp disclosed on Monday that they were the targets of a cyber attack, which they identified in May last year. * RYANAIR: Ryanair will cut capacity in and out of Italy, its largest market, by 25% for three weeks due to a significant drop off in bookings since a coronavirus outbreak, Europe's biggest low-cost airline said on Monday. * OIL: Oil prices rose for a second day on expectations that central banks are likely to enact financial stimulus to offset the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak and growing optimism that OPEC will order deeper output cuts this week. * London-listed shares bounced back in choppy Monday trade from their worst week since the global financial crisis, as investors bet on further monetary stimulus from central banks to limit the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Cairn Homes CRN.L FY Results Keller Group KLR.L FY Results Ashtead Group AHT.L Q3 2020 Trading Statement Fresnillo Plc FRES.L FY Results Travis Perkins TPK.L FY Results Robert Walters RWA.L FY Results John Laing JLG.L FY Results Direct Line Insurance DLGD.L FY Results * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)