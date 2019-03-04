UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 4

March 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 is seen opening 29 points higher at 7,136 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * Rolls-Royce: British engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc said on Sunday it had scaled back efforts to join a Turkish programme to build a new fighter jet with Turkey's Kale Group. * Glencore: Glencore said trade barriers are its "foremost risk", but climate, political, legal and other potential dangers have become more pressing for the mining and trading group. * GOLD: Gold edged up on Monday, after falling below the critical $1,300 level in the previous session, as the dollar dipped on the prospect of a trade deal between China and the United States. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Monday, buoyed by output cuts by producer club OPEC and reports that the United States and China are close to a deal to end a bitter tariff row that has slowed global economic growth. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.45 percent up at 7106.73 on Friday as underlying sales that were better than feared helped the British blue-chip bourse snap a three-day losing streak, while the midcaps surged to a four-month high. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Restaurant Group Plc Full year result Keller group Full year result Synthomer Full year result Senior Plc Full year result Rotork Plc Full year result HgCapital Trust Full year result Ibstock Plc Full year result Yu Group Plc Full year result TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)