UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 4

    March 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 is seen opening 29 points
higher at 7,136 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * Rolls-Royce: British engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc said on
Sunday it had scaled back efforts to join a Turkish programme to build a new
fighter jet with Turkey's Kale Group.
    * Glencore: Glencore said trade barriers are its "foremost risk",
but climate, political, legal and other potential dangers have become more
pressing for the mining and trading group.
    * GOLD: Gold edged up on Monday, after falling below the critical $1,300
level in the previous session, as the dollar dipped on the prospect of a trade
deal between China and the United States.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Monday, buoyed by output cuts by producer club
OPEC and reports that the United States and China are close to a deal to end a
bitter tariff row that has slowed global economic growth.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.45 percent up at 7106.73 on Friday as
underlying sales that were better than feared helped the British blue-chip
bourse snap a three-day losing streak, while the midcaps surged to a four-month
high. 
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY: 
 Restaurant Group Plc             Full year result
 Keller group                     Full year result
 Synthomer                        Full year result
 Senior Plc                       Full year result
 Rotork Plc                       Full year result
 HgCapital Trust                  Full year result
 Ibstock Plc                      Full year result
 Yu Group Plc                     Full year result
 
        
 Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru
