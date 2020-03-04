Consumer Goods and Retail
March 4, 2020 / 5:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 4

2 Min Read

    March 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14
points lower at 6,704 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * NMC HEALTH: NMC Health founder BR Shetty is considering selling
all or some of his Abu Dhabi-based pharmaceutical business Neopharma, which is
valued at about $1 billion, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
    * RYANAIR: Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Tuesday he would
welcome the "lunatics" of the Green Party entering government in Ireland as part
of ongoing coalition talks as this would mean they would be forced to "confront
reality".
    * OIL: Oil prices rose more than 1% on expectations that major producers
have moved closer to an agreement to enact deeper output cuts aimed at
offsetting the slump in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak.  
    * GOLD: Gold prices rose, extending gains from a 3% rise in the previous
session as the U.S. Federal Reserve slashed its benchmark interest rate to
cushion the economic impact from the fast-spreading coronavirus.
    * London's bluechip index rose for a second day on Tuesday, as the U.S.
Federal Reserve cut interest rates to protect the U.S. economy from the impact
of the coronavirus, marking the central bank's first emergency rate cut since
the financial crisis.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Elementis           ELM.L   FY Results
 Devro               DVO.L   FY Results
 Gfinity             GFIN.L  HY Results
 Vivo Energy         VVO.L   FY Results
 Capital & Regional  CAL.L   FY Results
 Legal & General     LGEN.L  FY Results
 Just Eat            JE.L    FY Results
    
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below