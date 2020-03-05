UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 5

March 5 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 4 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures seen up 0.53% ahead of cash markets open. * RIO TINTO: Investors in Rio Tinto Ltd have renewed efforts to force the world's biggest iron ore miner to commit to targets that would scale back emissions of its customers in line with the Paris Agreement on combating climate change. * FLYBE: British regional airline Flybe said on Thursday it had entered into administration, as the already struggling carrier failed to withstand the plunge in travel demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak. * TESCO: Britain's biggest supermarket group, Tesco, will start price matching Aldi on hundreds of everyday items, firing the latest salvo in its fight to stem the market share gains of its rival. * INVESTMENT ASSOCIATION: Britain's investment industry trade body has warned companies ahead of their 2020 annual general meetings that they must disclose more about how they are handling climate change risk. * GOLD: Gold edged up on Thursday on safe-haven buying fuelled by worries about the fast-spreading coronavirus, but a rise in equity markets limited bullion's gains. * OIL: Oil prices rose more than 1% on Thursday ahead of an OPEC meeting in which Saudi Arabia is expected to push the group and its allies including Russia to agree to further output cuts to support the market. * EX-DIVS: BHP Group, Evraz, Persimmon, Rio Tinto , RSA Insurance Group, Standard Chartered will trade without entitlement to its latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 16.5 points off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters calculations. * The UK blue-chip index closed up 1.5% on Wednesday as investors bet on possible rate cuts in Europe after the U.S. Federal Reserve's emergency move to protect the U.S. economy from the impact of the coronavirus on Tuesday. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Redde Q3 2020 Trading Statement Northgate Release Gresham House Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Arcontech Half Year 2020 Earnings Release Group NMC Health Q4 2019 Earnings Release Network Full Year 2019 Earnings Release International Schroders Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Synthomer Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Capital & Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Regional Indigovision Full Year 2019 PLC Earnings Group Release Domino's Pizza Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Group Tyman Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Phoenix Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Group Premier Oil Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Spirent Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Communications Aviva Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Kier Group Half Year 2020 Earnings Release CLS Holdings Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Pagegroup Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Headlam Group Full Year 2019 Earnings Release PLC Coats Group Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Capita Full Year 2019 Earnings Release ITV Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Admiral Group Full Year 2019 Earnings Release PLC Spire Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Healthcare Melrose Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Industries * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru)