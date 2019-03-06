UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 6

March 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 is seen opening 17 points lower at 7,166 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * LLOYD: Insurance market Lloyd's of London said on Tuesday its Brussels subsidiary had gained authorisation in Monaco to continue underwriting and reinsurance business after Brexit. * INTERSERVE: Interserve said on Tuesday it had rejected a rescue plan put forward by its largest shareholder Coltrane Asset Management because it believed the proposal risked the future of the outsourcer in its fight for survival. * DEBENHAMS: Debenhams warned on profit again on Tuesday, as the British department store group edged nearer to a restructuring that analysts expect will include a share issue and an acceleration of its store closure plans. * GOLD: Gold prices steadied on Wednesday, after recovering from a more than five-week low in the previous session, lifted by a pause in global equities rally, while a firm dollar curbed further gains. * OIL: Oil prices fell nearly 1 percent on Wednesday as bullish output forecasts by two big U.S. producers and a build in U.S. crude stockpiles outweighed ongoing OPEC-led efforts to rein in crude production. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.69 percent up at 7183.43 on Tuesday as Ladbrokes owner GVC surged on strong results and a weaker pound paved the way for gains in dollar earners, while Intertek tumbled as investors rushed to book profits after an in-line earnings report. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: IWG (Regus) Full year result Ultra electronics Full year result Page Group Full year result Headlam Group Full year result Legal & General Group Full year result Just Eat Full year result Share Plc Full year result Vivo Energy Full year result Aggreko Plc Full year result Ultra Electronics Full year result Silence Therapeutics Full year result TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)