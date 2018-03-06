UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 6

March 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 34 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BREXIT-FINANCIALS: British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday that she wanted financial services to be part of a deal on the country's new relationship with the European Union after Brexit, echoing comments she made in a speech last week. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Tuesday for a third straight session, underpinned by robust demand forecasts and as ministers from OPEC touted the strength of its agreement with global producers to cut output in order to bolster the market. * GOLD: Gold prices edged up on Tuesday on a softer dollar and as investors covered short positions amid jitters about a global trade war due to U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to impose steel and aluminum tariffs. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.7 percent higher at 7,103.30 points on Monday, helped by gains among mining companies and commodity stocks which had been among the worst hit after U.S. President Trump threatened higher tariffs on steel and aluminium imports. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Ashtead Group Q3 2018 Earnings Aggreko Full Year 2017 Earnings Bodycote Full Year 2017 Earnings Rotork Full Year 2017 Earnings Harworth Group Full Year 2017 Earnings SDL Full Year 2017 Earnings Headlam Group Full Year 2017 Earnings Intertek Group Full Year 2017 Earnings Sirius Minerals Full Year 2017 Earnings Just Eat Full Year 2017 Earnings TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)