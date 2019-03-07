Consumer Goods and Retail
March 7, 2019 / 5:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 7

3 Min Read

    March 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 is seen opening 34 points
lower at 7,162 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * IAG: British Airways owner IAG is unlikely to renew its interest
in Norwegian Air after ruling out a new bid for the Scandinavian
carrier earlier in the year, but "never say never", IAG Chief Executive Willie
Walsh said on Wednesday.
    * GOLD: Gold prices steadied on Thursday as lacklustre appetite for riskier
assets offered some support to the safe-haven metal, while firm dollar limited
gains ahead of European Central Bank's (ECB) policy meeting due later in the
day.
    * OIL: Oil edged up on Thursday amid ongoing OPEC-led supply cuts and U.S.
sanctions against exporters Venezuela and Iran, although prices were prevented
from rising further by record U.S. crude output and rising commercial fuel
inventories.
    * EX-DIVS: BHP Group,Evraz Group,Persimmon,Rio
Tinto,RSA Insurance Group and Standard Chartered will
trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming
21.7 points off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters calculations
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.17 percent up at 7196.00 on Wednesday as
tobacco stocks gained on U.S. FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb's departure and DS
Smith rose after selling its plastics division, while Legal & General slipped
after results.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Funding Circle                    Full year result
 DS Smith                          Full year result
 Spirax Sarco                      Full year result
 Melrose                           Full year result
 Informa                           Full year result
 Countrywide                       Full year result
 Schroders Plc                     Full year result
 Cobham Plc                        Full year result
 Greggs Plc                        Q4 results
 Inmarsat Plc                      Full year result
 Admiral Group Plc                 Full year result
 CLS Holdings Plc                  Full year result
 Aviva Plc                         Full year result
 Spirent Communications            Full year result
 Premier Oil Plc                   Full year result
 Share Plc                         Full year result
 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
 (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)
