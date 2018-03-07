FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 5:39 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 7

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    March 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening down 18 points on Wednesday, according to financial
bookmakers. 
    
    * IAG: The chief executive of British Airways-owner IAG
 is confident a deal will be done to secure Britain's
flying rights after Brexit, he said on Tuesday, dismissing a
recent media report and a rival airline's prediction of
disruption.
    * MELROSE-GKN: Melrose Industries will consider
making binding commitments about the future of GKN if it
succeeds in its bid to take over the British engineering firm,
the chief executive of the turnaround specialist told lawmakers.

    * WPP: As Procter & Gamble Co looks to invest more in
internal analytics programmes, the move could pressure ad giants
WPP Plc and Publicis Groupe SA, The Telegraph
reported on Tuesday. bit.ly/2Ftd4KZ
    * RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has reached
a $500 million settlement with New York state to resolve charges
it misled investors by selling risky mortgage securities that
contributed to the 2008 global financial crisis.
    * SAINSBURY: Sainsbury's, Britain's second largest
supermarket group, plans to increase the base rate of pay for
staff working in stores but stop paid breaks and an annual
bonus, in a move it said would leave most staff better off.

    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Wednesday, pulled down by weaker
stock markets after a key advocate for free trade in the U.S.
government resigned, stoking concerns Washington will go ahead
with import tariffs and risk a trade war.
    * GOLD: Gold prices inched up on Wednesday to their highest
in a week as the dollar weakened and equities dropped after U.S.
President Donald Trump said he would push ahead with punitive
tariffs on imports, rekindling fears of a potential trade war.

    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent higher on
Tuesday, outperforming European markets, as world stocks
shrugged off fears of a trade war and concerns about political
risk in Italy following its inconclusive general election.

    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Tritax Big Box REIT PLC               Full Year 2017 Earnings
 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC              Full Year 2017 Earnings
 Restaurant Group PLC                  Full Year 2017 Earnings
 ST Ives PLC                           Half Year 2018 Earnings
 Bioquell PLC                          Full Year 2017 Earnings
 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC             Full Year 2017 Earnings
 Ophir Energy PLC                      Full Year 2017 Earnings
 Legal & General Group PLC             Full Year 2017 Earnings
 CLS Holdings PLC                      Full Year 2017 Earnings
 Pagegroup PLC                         Full Year 2017 Earnings
 DS Smith PLC                          Trading Statement
 esure Group PLC                       Full Year 2017 Earnings
 Stock Spirits Group PLC               Full Year 2017 Earnings
 
 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
