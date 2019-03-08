London Market Report
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 8

    March 8 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 39
points lower at 7,118 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.    
    * GLENCORE: Ivan Glasenberg, head of Glencore, will no longer be a
member of the board of Russian oil major Rosneft, Rosneft board
meeting minutes showed on Thursday.
    * RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto said on Friday that its $1.9
billion Amrun bauxite mine in northern Australia is set to enter full production
after finishing its ramp-up phase, boosting output at its Weipa operations by
more than a third.
    * YAMANA GOLD: Miners Yamana Gold Inc, Glencore and
Goldcorp Inc said on Thursday they signed an agreement to develop and
operate Yamana's Agua Rica gold and copper mine in Argentina using
infrastructure and facilities of the three companies' existing venture in the
country.
    * SPORTS DIRECT: Sports Direct Chief Executive Mike Ashley plans to
leave his current role and the retailer's board to focus on running Debenhams
, Sports Direct said on Thursday, in an attempt to turn around the
struggling British department store group.
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc shut the gasoline-producing unit on
Thursday at its 218,200 barrel per day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery for a
planned nine-week overhaul, sources familiar with plant operations said.

    * GOLD: Gold edged up on Friday as investors worried about a sharp slowdown
in global growth after the European Central Bank (ECB) slashed growth outlook
and weak Chinese data, but a rally in dollar kept bullion on track for its
second weekly decline.
    * OIL: Oil prices dropped on Friday as clouds gathered over the global
economy after the European Central Bank (ECB) warned overnight of continued
weakness and fresh data showed Chinese exports and imports slumped last month.

    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent lower on Thursday as several
blue-chip stocks traded ex-dividend and financial stocks were hit after the
European Central Bank delayed a rate hike at least until next year and offered a
fresh round of cheap loans to banks.
 (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)
