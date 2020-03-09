UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 9

March 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 419 points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * COVID-19: Britain on Sunday advises citizens against all but essential travel to a number of areas in northern Italy because of the spread of coronavirus there. * WIZZ AIR: A Wizz Air press conference in Abu Dhabi scheduled for Tuesday, where Chief Executive Jozsef Varadi was due to attend, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus, organisers said on Sunday. * TESCO: British retailer Tesco is set to assess bids by Thai billionaires for its Asian business on Sunday, a potential deal which could be worth just over $10 billion, four banking sources with knowledge of the matter said. * BRITISH INSURERS: Insurers are expected to pay policyholders an estimated 363 million pounds ($471.79 million) for flood and wind damage from two storms in Britain last month, the Association of British Insurers said on Saturday. * OIL: Oil prices plummeted around 30% on Monday, with U.S. oil heading for its biggest loss on record, after Saudi Arabia slashed prices and set plans for a dramatic increase in crude production in April. * GOLD: Gold prices rose above the $1,700 per ounce level on Monday for the first time in more than seven years, after a stock market rout due to concerns over a widening coronavirus outbreak and its economic impact drove investors towards safe-haven assets. * The UK blue-chip index closed down 3.6% on Friday as growing economic risks from the coronavirus outbreak fuelled investor worries and added to the sell-off on global stock markets. Fears about the virus also sparked a flight to the safety of bonds. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: NMC Health PLC Q4 2019 Earnings JPMorgan Full Year Earnings Claverhouse Investment Trust Abcam PLC ABCA.L Half Year 2020 Earnings Endeavour EDV.TO Q4 2019 Earnings Mining Corp Countrywide PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Studio Retail Trading Statement Group PLC * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)