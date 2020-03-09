London Market Report
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 9

    March 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down
419 points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    * COVID-19: Britain on Sunday advises citizens against all but essential
travel to a number of areas in northern Italy because of the spread of
coronavirus there.
    * WIZZ AIR: A Wizz Air press conference in Abu Dhabi scheduled for
Tuesday, where Chief Executive Jozsef Varadi was due to attend, has been
cancelled due to the coronavirus, organisers said on Sunday.
    * TESCO: British retailer Tesco is set to assess bids by Thai
billionaires for its Asian business on Sunday, a potential deal which could be
worth just over $10 billion, four banking sources with knowledge of the matter
said.
    * BRITISH INSURERS:  Insurers are expected to pay policyholders an estimated
363 million pounds ($471.79 million) for flood and wind damage from two storms
in Britain last month, the Association of British Insurers said on Saturday.

    * OIL: Oil prices plummeted around 30% on Monday, with U.S. oil heading for
its biggest loss on record, after Saudi Arabia slashed prices and set plans for
a dramatic increase in crude production in April.
    * GOLD: Gold prices rose above the $1,700 per ounce level on Monday for the
first time in more than seven years, after a stock market rout due to concerns
over a widening coronavirus outbreak and its economic impact drove investors
towards safe-haven assets.
    * The UK blue-chip index closed down 3.6% on Friday as growing
economic risks from the coronavirus outbreak fuelled investor worries and added
to the sell-off on global stock markets. Fears about the virus also sparked a
flight to the safety of bonds.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 NMC Health PLC                 Q4 2019 Earnings
 JPMorgan                       Full Year Earnings
 Claverhouse                    
 Investment                     
 Trust                          
 Abcam PLC        ABCA.L        Half Year 2020 Earnings
 Endeavour        EDV.TO        Q4 2019 Earnings
 Mining Corp                    
 Countrywide PLC                Full Year 2019 Earnings 
 Studio Retail                  Trading Statement
 Group PLC                      
 
    
