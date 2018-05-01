UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 1

May 1 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BP: Oil major BP Plc is closely following oil auctions in Brazil and Mexico, which are expected to announce new awards later this year, to decide whether to submit bids and expand its presence in the region, Felipe Arbelaez, the firm's chief for Latin America, said on Monday. ** SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell is fully committed to its gas joint venture in Iraq, after the energy major exited its oil assets in the OPEC country, and plans to boost its gas output there to 1.4 billion cubic feet (bcf) a day by 2020, a senior executive said. ** VEDANTA RESOURCES-ANGLO AMERICAN: The chairman of Vedanta Resources Plc , who is also Anglo American's biggest shareholder, said on Monday he had convinced Anglo not to sell off key assets in South Africa. * OIL: Oil prices extended gains on Tuesday, supported by comments from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he was sure U.S. President Donald Trump would do "the right thing" in reviewing Iran's nuclear deal with western powers. * GOLD: Gold prices inched lower early on Tuesday, hovering close to a nearly six-week low touched in the previous session, as the U.S. dollar held firm near a 3-1/2-month high. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.09 percent higher at 7,509.30 points on Monday, as British shares closed slightly higher, but the planned merger between Sainsbury's and Asda, the UK arm of Walmart, sent shockwaves through British retail stocks as investors sought to adjust to a potentially game-changing overhaul of the industry. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Connect Group Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Just Eat Q1 2018 Order Update BP Q1 2018 Earnings Release Jardine Lloyd Thompson Q1 2018 Interim Management Statement Virgin Money (UK) Q1 2018 Interim Management Statement Plus500 PLUSP.L Q1 2018 Trading Update Barclays Annual Shareholders Meeting RPS Group Annual Shareholders Meeting Majestic Wine Capital Markets Day - US Investors TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)