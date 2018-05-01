FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2018 / 5:36 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 1

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    May 1 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 points
higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * BP: Oil major BP Plc is closely following oil auctions in Brazil
and Mexico, which are expected to announce new awards later this year, to decide
whether to submit bids and expand its presence in the region, Felipe Arbelaez,
the firm's chief for Latin America, said on Monday.
    ** SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell is fully committed to its gas joint
venture in Iraq, after the energy major exited its oil assets in the OPEC
country, and plans to boost its gas output there to 1.4 billion cubic feet (bcf)
a day by 2020, a senior executive said.
    ** VEDANTA RESOURCES-ANGLO AMERICAN:  The chairman of Vedanta Resources Plc
, who is also Anglo American's biggest shareholder, said on
Monday he had convinced Anglo not to sell off key assets in South Africa.
    * OIL: Oil prices extended gains on Tuesday, supported by comments from
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he was sure U.S. President Donald
Trump would do "the right thing" in reviewing Iran's nuclear deal with western
powers.
    * GOLD: Gold prices inched lower early on Tuesday, hovering close to a
nearly six-week low touched in the previous session, as the U.S. dollar held
firm near a 3-1/2-month high.

    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.09 percent higher at 7,509.30 points on
Monday, as British shares closed slightly higher, but the planned merger between
Sainsbury's and Asda, the UK arm of Walmart, sent shockwaves through British
retail stocks as investors sought to adjust to a potentially game-changing
overhaul of the industry.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Connect Group                      Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Just Eat                           Q1 2018 Order Update
 BP                                 Q1 2018 Earnings Release
 Jardine Lloyd Thompson             Q1 2018 Interim Management Statement
 Virgin Money (UK)                  Q1 2018 Interim Management Statement
 Plus500                 PLUSP.L    Q1 2018 Trading Update
 Barclays                           Annual Shareholders Meeting
 RPS Group                          Annual Shareholders Meeting
 Majestic Wine                      Capital Markets Day - US Investors
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
