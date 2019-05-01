Consumer Goods and Retail
May 1, 2019

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 1

    May 1 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 35 points
higher at 7,454 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * RIO TINTO: Copper miner Rio Tinto Ltd, "firmly believes"
that the United States and China will ink a trade deal, Chief Executive
Jean-Sebastien Jacques told the CNBC television network on Tuesday.
    * BP: Gambia's government said on Tuesday it had signed a contract with BP
 to explore oil and gas off its coast.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Wednesday after a report showed a rise in U.S.
crude inventories, but global markets remained tense amid an intensifying
political crisis in Venezuela, tightening U.S. sanctions on Iran, and ongoing
OPEC supply cuts.
    * GOLD: Gold prices eased on Wednesday on overnight gains in U.S. equities,
while a May Day lull gripped most of Asian markets ahead of a closely monitored
Federal Reserve decision on the future trajectory of interest rates.

    * The UK blue-chip index closed down 0.3 percent as an unexpected slowdown
in China's April factory activity coupled with a firmer pound weighed on the
FTSE 100 as miners and exporters weakened, even as Standard Chartered surged on
buyback plans.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 RPS Group PLC                     RPS.L    Q1 2019 Trading Statement
 Connect Group PLC                 CNCTC.L  Half Year 2019 Earnings 
 Endeavour Mining Corp             EDV.TO   Q1 2019 Earnings 
 Rank Group PLC                    RNK.L    Trading Statement 
 J Sainsbury PLC                   SBRY.L   Full Year 2019 Earnings 
 Next PLC                          NXT.L    Q1 2019 Trading Statement
 London Stock Exchange Group PLC   LSE.L    Q1 2019 Trading Statement
 Inmarsat PLC                      ISA.L    Q1 2019 Earnings 
 Persimmon PLC                     PSN.L    Trading Statement 
 GlaxoSmithKline PLC               GSK.L    Q1 2019 Earnings 
        
 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)
